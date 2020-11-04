Sheffield Wednesday’s Aden Flint is set to undergo surgery following a hamstring injury picked up last month.

The 31-year-old is now with his fourth Championship club in Sheffield, having previously represented Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Cardiff at this level.

Hillsborough becomes his third Championship destination in as many years and just as he was starting to settle in his new home, he’s been dealt a cruel injury blow.

The club’s official website announced this morning that Flint will require surgery on a hamstring injury picked up in the 3-0 defeat at Rotherham United last month, with manager Garry Monk saying:

“It’s frustrating for everyone as it was so innocuous at the time. But the scan has shown Aden will need an operation. So he will be out for longer than we expected, we are looking at a few weeks minimum.”

Flint has struggled with injury in the past couple of campaigns; he was restricted to just 26 Championship appearances for Cardiff last season.

But having impressed in his opening four Wednesday appearances, things were back on track for Flint until this untimely blow.

“I feel for him because he came here to play some football and I was really impressed with his performances and attitude,” continued Monk. “We all wish him well and hope for a speedy recovery.”

Wednesday remain bottom of the Championship table and remain in the red – they’ve so far picked up 11 points to bring them down to -1, with the visit of Millwall next on the cards.

Flint will be a huge blow for a team that struggles defensively, A versatile player, fans will be praying that it is just a few weeks that Flint is sidelined for.