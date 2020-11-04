Cardiff City fans are quickly warming to on-loan Liverpool star Harry Wilson, who netted in his side’s 3-0 win at home to Barnsley last night.

Junior Hoilett opened the scoring after just four minutes last night, before Wilson won his side a penalty which Joe Ralls then converted.

Midway through the second-half, Wilson let fire with his left-foot to score a fine goal from the edge of the box for 3-0.

It capped another fine performance from the Liverpool midfielder and helped Cardiff to their first win in four Championship outings, having been left out of the squad in the previous two.

The win keeps Cardiff in the top-half of the table; they now sit in 11th-place and trail 6th-place Bristol City by four points after ten games of the season.

Plenty of Cardiff fans took to Twitter to sing their praises for WIlson last night, and here’s what they had to say:

Great win tonight for the boys! Very important to replicate this again on Friday night. Signs of #PeterWhittingham out there tonight through @harrywilson_ ⚽️ ⚽️⚽️ #CCFC #Cityasone https://t.co/9wpIAvfgnd — Howard Burge (@HOWARDBURGE) November 3, 2020

Oh Harry Wilson that is different gravy, that’s one whittingham would be proud of #CCFC — ryan harris (@ryanhar69176810) November 3, 2020

Solid team for tonight’s game against Barnsley in my opinion. Harry Wilson back fit with 2 strikers of Moore and Glatzel up top😍 l do love the sound of that.. In terms of the absence of Tomlin, I think it’s better to save him for Friday nights severnside derby🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#CCFC https://t.co/l9R14yBmxy — Ben Thomas (@Benfthomas_10) November 3, 2020

Wilson wow — kurtis Marshall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Kurtis1895) November 3, 2020

Barely had a touch but he’s won a penalty and scored a class goal. Now just imagine if he played for a team that didn’t play hoof ball — . (@MichaelGreen567) November 3, 2020

Easily one of the best players we’ve had in a few years — CARDIFF CITY 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfc__17) November 4, 2020

What a finish — Nathan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@nathanlCCFC) November 3, 2020