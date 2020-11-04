Cardiff City fans are quickly warming to on-loan Liverpool star Harry Wilson, who netted in his side’s 3-0 win at home to Barnsley last night.

Junior Hoilett opened the scoring after just four minutes last night, before Wilson won his side a penalty which Joe Ralls then converted.

Midway through the second-half, Wilson let fire with his left-foot to score a fine goal from the edge of the box for 3-0.

It capped another fine performance from the Liverpool midfielder and helped Cardiff to their first win in four Championship outings, having been left out of the squad in the previous two.

The win keeps Cardiff in the top-half of the table; they now sit in 11th-place and trail 6th-place Bristol City by four points after ten games of the season.

Plenty of Cardiff fans took to Twitter to sing their praises for WIlson last night, and here’s what they had to say: