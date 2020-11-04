Stevenage have re-signed Tom Pett on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder has joined the League Two side on a deal until the end of the season.

Pett, who is 28 years old, was released by Lincoln City in May and has spent the past summer as a free agent. However, he has now returned to familiar surroundings.

The ex-England C international spent four years at Stevenage from 2014 and 2018 after they signed him from non-league side Wealdstone. He played 159 games for the club, chipping in with 22 goals.

He is delighted to return to Boro for a second spell and has told their website: “It is great to be back. I am very pleased to get it over the line and get back to playing football which is what I enjoy doing best. I have come back a better player and a better person and hopefully I can bring my experience to the lads.”

Stevenage boss, Alex Revell, has said: “Tom is a player that everybody at the football club knows about. He has a great footballing brain and he’ll add a huge amount to us in our attacking play. We are delighted to bring him back to the club where he enjoyed the best football of his career.”

Lincoln signed Pett two years ago and he helped them gain promotion to League One under Danny Cowley, but fell out-of-favour there last season.

He will now be excited to be back at Stevenage and could play for them this weekend in the FA Cup against Concord Rangers.

