Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has said his side were ‘miles better’ than Brentford last night, despite both teams sharing the points after a 1-1 draw in West London.

Summer signing and newfound talisman Ivan Toney opened the scoring for Brentford with his 10th Championship goal in as many games.

Thomas Frank’s side led until the 77th-minute when Andre Ayew found the back of the net for Swansea – a goal that would eventually seal the draw for the travelling Swans to keep them 2nd in the Championship table.

Speaking to Dai Sport after the game, Cooper said he felt his Swansea side deserved all the points on the night, in a fixture recreation of last season’s play-off semi-final:

“It’s mixed feelings because we’ve not won the game, but we played so well,” he said. “We were excellent and Brentford will look back on this as a point gained.

“I thought we were excellent and by miles the better team. We created all the clear-cut chances, so it’s not just about whether we won it at the end or not.

“I’m disappointed that we created chances, dominated the game and still didn’t win it. Our keeper has not had a save to make the whole game and there won’t be many teams that come here and can say that.”

It’s been yet another unprecedented start for Swansea City under Cooper. Last time round they got off to a blistering start to the season and now after 10 games, they sit in 2nd-place of the table, behind an equally resurgent Reading.

Brentford meanwhile sit in 8th and after last season’s play-off heartbreak, and subsequent departure of their top players, Frank’s side look as though they might struggle to reach the same heights as last season.