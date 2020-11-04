Charlton Athletic are flying in League One after making it six wins in a row by beating Fleetwood Town 3-2 last night.

However, Joey Barton was left thinking his side are the ‘better side’ after the game.

The Addicks led 2-0 courtesy of goals from Ben Purrington and Conor Washington, only for the visitors to fight back with a brace from Ched Evans.

The hosts then took the lead again in the second half through a Washington penalty and held on to gain another three points.

Despite losing to Lee Bowyer’s men last night, Fleetwood boss Barton believes his side deserved more the game. He said after the game, as per London News Online: “We showed great character to climb off the canvas after being suckerpunched a little bit – a set-piece goal and then a really good counter-attack from them. We stuck to the gameplan – kept passing the ball – and that was rewarded with two really good finishes by Ched.

“We’re thinking at half time only about winning the game. We’re thinking we’re the better side, we’re the better footballing team – they are a big, physical outfit. Lee has set them up well – they’ll be efficient in this division because of that physicality. I’m really, really disappointed to leave here with no points.”

Charlton have moved up to 3rd in the league table and are three points behind top of the league Peterborough United with a game in hand.

Fleetwood, on the other hand, sit in 10th place and are five points off the Play-Offs. Barton seems confident his side can challenge further up and they will be looking to bounce back from last night in the FA Cup against Hull City on Saturday.

Are Fleetwood a 'better side' than Charlton?