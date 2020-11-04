QPR take on Derby County tonight and will be looking to build on their win against Cardiff City last time out. Here is a predicted line-up for the R’s-

GK- Seny Dieng- He is establishing himself as the Hoops’ number one this season.



RB- Todd Kane- Mark Warburton has a decision to make between last weekend’s goal scorer or whether to bring Osman Kakay back into the side.

CB- Rob Dickie- The summer recruit from Oxford United is back from suspension and could slot back in for Conor Masterson.

CB- Yoann Barbet- He has made nine appearances in all competitions so far in this campaign.

LB- Niko Hämäläinen– The Finland international has started the past two games against Barnsley and Cardiff.

CDM- Geoff Cameron- The R’s skipper will be looking to lead his teammates to all three points against the Rams this evening.

CM- Dom Ball- His spectacular late strike earned the London side a big win over the Bluebirds last Saturday and he could get the nod to start to freshen up the midfield.

RM- Albert Adomah- The experienced winger has played five times since joining the club in the past transfer window.

CAM- Ilias Chair- He bagged his second goal of the season last time out and will be eager to make it two-in-two against Derby.

LM- Bright Osayi-Samuel- The 22-year-old’s future at the club continues to hang in the balance, but he should start again.

ST- Lyndon Dykes- Warburton may have to decide between the Australian and Macauley Bonne.

Who will win tonight?