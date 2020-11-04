In an interview which appears in The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock explained why midfielder Sam Morsy missed the 0-0 draw with Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening.

Morsy has been very impressive since signing for Middlesbrough in the summer from Wigan Athletic, but he wasn’t even in the matchday squad to face Blackburn in midweek.

There was no talk of an injury pre-match, but Warnock confirmed he did miss the game due to being on the treatment table in his post-match comments.

“He nicked his hamstring, I didn’t tell you that on Saturday,” Warnock said when asked about the Egyptian. “I told you it was tactical. Slip of the tongue.”

Morsy was substituted in the first half in Middlesbrough’s previous game at home to Nottingham Forest, as they won 1-0. The opposition looked to be deliberately targeting the combative midfielder and he was ultimately booked early on and could have seen red had he stayed on any longer.

He didn’t react well to being taken off before half time and many Boro fans thought this may have been the catalyst to not being involved at Ewood Park.

Instead George Saville, Marcus Tavernier and Jonny Howson played in a midfield three and won the battle in the centre of the park against Blackburn.

Morsy may be fit enough to return to the fold on Saturday when Boro take on Brentford, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet. The draw with Blackburn leaves Warnock’s side in fifth place in the table, although a victory would have seen them go second.