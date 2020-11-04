Sheffield Wednesday are looking at ex-Notts County forward Kieran Cummings, according to a report by the Sheffield Star.

The youngster played for their Under-23’s in their game against Millwall yesterday.

Cummings, who is 18 years old, is a free agent after leaving Notts County earlier this year and has trailed with Brentford.

He is currently playing for Bourne Town in the United Counties League Division One to get some games under his belt but will be hoping to earn a deal with a club higher up the football pyramid.

The Owls’ Under-23’s, who are managed by Lee Bullen, lost to Millwall 1-0 yesterday.

Former Bolton Wanderers man De’Marlio Brown-Sterling also featured for Wednesday. The striker is also available after being released by the Trotters following their relegation to League Two last term.

He had risen up through the youth ranks of the North West side and made his professional debut in August last year in a league game against Rochdale.

The Manchester-born forward then went onto make a further three appearances for the Trotters so has already gained a taste of first-team football.

Sheffield Wednesday will be weighing whether to sign Cummings or Brown-Sterling as they look to further boost their youth ranks.

They have already snapped up former Everton youngster Korede Adedoyin over recent times and are in the hunt for more young prospects.

Sheffield Wednesday beat AFC Bournemouth at Hillsborough last night to gain a valuable three points, easing some pressure off their manager, Garry Monk.

