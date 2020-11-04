Salford City have snapped up midfielder George Boyd, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Premier League man has joined the Ammies on a deal until the end of the season.

Boyd, who is 35 years old, has been available since parting company with Peterborough United and has now found a new home.

The veteran is a vastly experienced player and has racked up over 650 appearances so far in his career.

Boyd started out with spells at Charlton Athletic and Stevenage before Peterborough signed him in 2007. He went onto become a huge player for the Posh during his first spell at the club, scoring 75 goals in 297 games.

He had a loan spell at Nottingham Forest in 2010 before linking up with Hull City two years later.

Boyd helped the Tigers gain promotion to the Premier League and made his move to the KCOM Stadium permanent that summer. He was then part of their side who got to the FA Cup final in 2014 under Steve Bruce.

However, the Yorkshire side decided to sell him to Burnley at the start of the 2014/15 campaign.

Boyd spent three years at Turf Moor in the top flight before switching to Sheffield Wednesday, where he stayed for two seasons prior to his return to Peterborough.

He is now looking forward to a new challenge at Salford and will be eager to impress with the League Two outfit. They are set to appoint a new manager, with Richie Wellens from Swindon Town looking a distinct possibility.

Good signing for Salford?