According to the Daily Record’s Mark McDougall, with reference to an article by Football Insider, SPL giants Rangers failed in a move for Stoke City’s exciting starlet striker Tyrese Campbell because a move north of the border was not seen as the right move to make.

That line of thought came out of the negotiations and approach and was reported by the youngster’s father, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell who was speaking to Football Insider.

20-year-old Campbell started out his career in football at Manchester City with their renowned junior and youth set-ups. He left the Eitihad outfit in 2016, moving instead to Stoke City’s Under-18s.

The youngster lit up the Under-18s at the Brittania Stadium, hitting 9 goals in 12 appearances, earning him a move up to the Under-23s. He was similarly lethal there, scoring 28 goals in just 48 appearances. He’s gone on to feature 57 times for the Potters first team, scoring 14 goals and providing 7 assists.

His father, speaking to Football Insider said of the approach by the Gers:

“I know that there were talks with Rangers because he could talk to them. I believe that he spoke to Rangers but he felt that at this time in his career and his development the best place was Stoke. That was because of Michael O’Neill. It was not the right time for him.“

Commenting on how he saw the approach by Rangers as “flattering”, Kevin Campbell went on to give the reason why his son chose to stay at the Potters under Michael O’Neill. It was a simple reason – Stoke was seen by the left-footed youngster as the best place for him to develop at this stage in his career.

