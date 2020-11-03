Speaking to the club’s official website, Stoke Cty boss Michael O’Neill has said that his side have no fresh injury problems ahead of their midweek clash with Watford.

Stoke City face Watford on Wednesday night and will be looking to continue their strong run of form. The Potters head to Vicarage Road off the back of a 1-0 win over Rotherham United but will have a tough task on their hands against Watford.

While the Hornets have not won in their last three, Vladimir Ivic’s side remain one of the favourites for promotion back to the Premier League.

Ahead of the game, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill moved to provide an injury update on his squad. Speaking to the club’s official website, O’Neill said that there are no fresh injury problems to contend with but still have five players unavailable for the tie. He said:

“We have no additional problems from Saturday. James Chester is still going to be absent, Nathan Collins is unlikely to be fit and the longer ones, Sam Clucas, Joe Allen and Ryan Shawcross are still unavailable to us at this minute in time.

“We haven’t added to that list but it’ll be good for us if those players can get back and challenge to be part of the squad as soon as possible.

“We don’t expect to see Sam before the international break. I think the only person who could possibly come into the equation is Nathan Collins.

“For the other players, we go into a two-week break before we play again so hopefully that will give them a period of further recovery and rest and they’ll be closer to a return to action.”

