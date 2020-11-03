Speaking to the club’s official website, AFC Wimbledon boss Glyn Hodges has said he is proud to lead out his side against Doncaster Rovers as the Dons make their long-awaited return to Plough Lane.

Tonight, AFC Wimbledon will make their long-awaited return to Plough Lane when they face Doncaster Rovers. It has been 29 years since the Dons last played at their old home and Glyn Hodges will be the man to lead the side out.

Heading into the game, Wimbledon sit in 11th place, three points behind tonight’s opponent’s Doncaster, who currently occupy 8th spot. Hodges’ side will be looking to hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four, with their last result ending in a 1-1 draw with MK Dons.

Doncaster will be looking to continue their winning ways after securing an impressive win over Lincoln City at the weekend. However, Dons boss Hodges has said that his side are determined to rise to the occasion and secure a win on their “emotional” return to Plough Lane. He said:

“We’ve had this day in the back of our minds for ages, but we had to get Saturday’s game out of the way first and we got a good point on the road.

“All I can say is that when you come here and you see what has been achieved you are proud of the supporters. We just have to make sure that we give them a performance to be proud of as well. We are lucky to play in a stadium like this and it’s all down to them. We understand all the hard work that has gone on and we can’t thank them enough.

“It means everything to me, it’s going to be emotional. We need to take the emotion out for the players though, we know it’s going to be a big night, but we just need to focus and enjoy the occasion. If the result is right, we can look back and savour it. This is going to be a great home, but we have to make share we share it and enjoy it together.

“On Saturday the players knew the importance of it to the fans and they know the importance of this match to our fans. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the fans, we appreciate everything they’ve done and we want to make sure that we grow together and take the club to another level.”

How do you think tonight's game will end? Will the Dons be able to secure all three points on their return to Plough Lane or will Doncaster ruin the return?

