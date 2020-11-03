Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has said that he is hoping to keep young full-back Peter Kioso amid speculation of an early return to parent club Luton Town.

Luton Town loanee Peter Kioso has impressed with Bolton Wanderers since joining the League Two side on a temporary basis on domestic deadline day. The 21-year-old has played in five games across all competitions, scoring one goal and laying on one assist in the process.

However, since departing the Hatters, Kiosi’s parent club have been hit with several injuries in their full-back department. With Rhys Norrington-Davies, James Bree and Dan Potts all out, Luton boss Nathan Jones has said he would be open to recalling Kioso to cover for their injury problems.

Amid the rumours of Kiosi’s potential departure from Bolton, manager Ian Evatt has said that he is yet to be contacted by Luton Town, expressing his desire to keep Kioso. He said:

“No-one’s contacted me. I’ll make sure my phone’s turned off so he can’t contact me! Peter’s a very good player and we want to keep him here so fingers crossed that’s the case.”

With Luton Town’s injuries in the full-back department stacking up, it will be interesting to see if the Hatters bring an early end to Kioso’s stint with Bolton Wanderers to ease the blow.

Do you think that Kiosi will make an early return to Luton Town? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Will Luton Town recall Kioso?