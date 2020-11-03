Salford City are set to appoint Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens as their new manager according to Football Insider.

The 40-year-old signed a new three-year-deal at Swindon in February but now appears set to leave the club to join League Two Salford.

Talks between the two clubs are said to be at an advanced stage with Wellens set to make the move following the sacking of Graham Alexander last month.

Part-owner and former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes was placed in interim charge and has picked up seven points from a possible 12 despite the shock sacking of Alexander following his unbeaten start to the campaign.

Wellens enjoyed a brief spell at Salford in 2016 as a player and he is now set to make a return to the club as manager.

He won the League Two title while in charge of Swindon last term and has won three of his eight games in League One this season.

Although he is still a young age for a manager he has a lot of Football League experience which could prove invaluable for Salford as they look to cement their place in League Two.

This is only their second season in the Football League having won promotion in 2019 by via the National League play-offs and will be looking to Wellens to ensure they stay in the division and have a successful season.

Salford are owned by Scholes, Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Nicky Butt and Singapore billionaire Peter Lim and could provide an exciting new opportunity for Wellens.

Would Richie Wellens be a good appointment for Salford?