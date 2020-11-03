Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed that star playmaker Bradley Dack has returned to training after 10 months on the sidelines.

Blackburn Rovers have been without Bradley Dack for ten months now. The star playmaker suffered an ACL injury against Wigan Athletic last December and has been out of action since.

Dack has been on the road to recovery and he is nearing a return. Last month, Tony Mowbray provided a positive update on Dack’s situation and now, more promising news has emerged on the playmaker’s injury recovery.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Mowbray revealed that Dack has returned to training today, adding that he hopes he will be able to return to action before Christmas. He said:

“He’s trained today, it was his first official day back training, but nobody was tackling him and he wasn’t with the first team.

“We need to keep intensity up and we couldn’t have a session where you couldn’t tackle anyone, so that’s why he was part of the Under-23s’ training session.

“He was back playing football and that’s telling me that he’s not too far away. A few weeks of that and eventually he’ll get back into full contact training.

“From there we’ll arrange a game at the training ground and perhaps in a month or so he’ll be ready. The plan might be to play a behind-closed-doors game in the international break for him.

“So hopefully before Christmas, he’ll be back playing.”

Blackburn Rovers have said that Dack is around a month away from his return to action providing his return to action is as smooth as possible.