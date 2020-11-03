Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted the outcome of the clash between Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers as reported by Sky Sports.

The Blues will go into the game full of confidence following recent victories over Preston North End and Huddersfield Town.

However, despite a poor start to the season, results and performances for Wycombe have recently improved with them having got a draw against Watford and their first win of the season against struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

Aitor Karanka’s side are sitting just two points adrift of the play-off places and will fancy their chances against the Championship new boys which could see Birmingham City climb closer into contention for a place in the top six.

Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted a close fought encounter between the two sides. “Aitor Karanka’s reign as Blues boss had got off to a pretty unassuming start, with just one win in the opening seven games, but now they have strung together two in a row and are picking up momentum.”

“They face a Wycombe side who are also beginning to adjust to the rigours of the division, however. Seven straight defeats made Gareth Ainsworth’s men look somewhat out of their depth, but they held Watford and moved to within two points of safety with a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.”

“I reckon they’ll get another point on the board here. 1-1.”

Wycombe have certainly began to adapt to the Championship and have improved in the last couple of games but a well drilled defensively organised Birmingham City side should have too much for Gareth Ainsworth’s men and could get their third win in a row here.

What will be the result between Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers?