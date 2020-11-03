Newcastle United are pondering a move for Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence according to The Northern Echo.

The Magpies are looking to recruit more youngsters into their squad to increase the amount of players with potential sell-on value and have identified Spence as an option.

The defender signed a new deal at the start of the year and is under contract at Boro until 2023 but the current financial circumstances due to the Coronavirus pandemic may mean they’re forced to consider an offer from Newcastle if it meets their valuation of the player this January.

Spence was close to leaving Middlesbrough without making a since appearance but he emerged as a real asset under previous manager Jonathan Woodgate and has continued his fine form under Neil Warnock.

The youngster has proven himself to be a valuable asset to the team and Warnock will be eager to keep him at the club despite Premier League interest.

Spence can play as a wing-back and has shown himself to be a real positive talent in the Boro side and has made the full-back slot his own this term.

They will be eager to not lose one of their best players especially to a local rival in Newcastle as they look to retain the core of their squad ahead of a potential promotion push.

Middlesbrough have began the season in impressive form and currently lie in fifth place in the Championship and they will be hoping that this will be enough to ensure Spence wants to remain at the club.

Would Djed Spence be a good signing for Newcastle United?