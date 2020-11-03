Speaking to the club’s official website, Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue has opened up on his failed move away from Vicarage Road, insisting he is now fully focused on the task at hand with the Hornets.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, a whole host of Watford players secured moves away from Vicarage Road. While the likes of Gerard Deulofeu, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Roberto Pereyra and more all moved on, midfielder Etienne Capoue remained with the Hornets.

Capoue handed in a transfer request in the hope of sealing a move away from the club but a move failed to materialise. Now, the French midfielder has opened up on his summer window.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Capoue has confirmed that he was close to sealing a move away but is now fully focused on helping Watford return to the top flight. He said:

“It was close. I had the opportunity to discover another league, another club but it didn’t go through, but it’s now the past and I’m now focused on this club.

“I am really pleased [to still be here]. I spoke to [owner] Gino [Pozzo] and [Technical Director] Filippo [Giraldi]. It was a difficult choice about whether to leave. I am really happy to be here. I need to stay here because I know the club perfectly and they know what I can do and what I can produce.

“I really love this club. They gave me the opportunity to show what I can do in the Prem and I’m happy to give 100 per cent to this club.”

Capoue, 32, has played in 174 games across all competitions for Watford since signing five years ago. In the process, the midfielder has found the back of the net 14 times and laid on eight assists.

