Sunderland are looking into signing youngster Lewie Earl, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Sunderland. Looking at young centre half Lewie Earl. Left Burnley. Free agent. (@reluctantnicko)

The Black Cats are weighing up a move for the defender.

Earl, who is 19 years old, is currently a free agent after being released by Burnley and could end up at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are a bit short of options in the defensive department with Morgan Feeney, Jordan Willis and Arbenit Xhemajli suffering injuries so far this season.

Earl could be seen as someone to provide some immediate cover, as well as a potential long-term option for the North East side.

He started his career at Preston North End and rose up through the youth ranks at Deepdale before switching to Lancashire rivals Burnley.

Sunderland currently sit 6th in League One having won five games from their opening nine games of the new season. They take on highly flying Ipswich Town at home this evening.

Phil Parkinson is looking forward to the game and has told their official club website: “We were delighted with the win at the weekend and we want to improve on it tomorrow. Our points return has been good and although we have played a game less than the teams above us, you can see that the league table is starting to take shape.

“I said after the Rochdale match that we have to make sure we give ourselves the platform to win games. On Saturday, we faced difficult conditions and apart from a contentious penalty, we kept our defensive concentration and our structure was great.”

Sunderland could look to bring in a new signing soon, with Earl on their radar.



