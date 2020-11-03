Middlesbrough are set to offer a deal to former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore according to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie.

East Bengal, managed by Robbie Fowler, are said to have also been in the running to sign him on a short-term deal but Boro boss Neil Warnock is eager not to miss out on him having been impressed with him during a training spell.

Duncan Watmore is set to sign a short-term deal with Middlesbrough – possibly today – after Robbie Fowler’s East Bengal offered the forward a contract.

Boro boss Neil Warnock didn’t want to miss out on Watmore, who’s been training with his Boro team for two weeks. #MFC #Boro — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) November 3, 2020

Watmore has been keeping up his fitness and training with Middlesbrough with the last two weeks as Warnock eyed up whether or not to offer him a deal but it appears he is keen to tie him down to a contract at the Riverside.

Warnock previously spoke of how impressed he has been with Watmore. “He’s done ever so well, I’m pleased for him. I’m not sure what we can do regarding signings but he wanted to get fit and it’s been a good opportunity for him.”

“He’s done really well. It’s still ongoing. I don’t know whether we can make a signing. I would like him if we could get him.”

Watmore spent several years at Sunderland before being released by the Mackems and has been on the lookout for a new club and it seems as though he could be remaining in the area with a move to Boro.

Middlesbrough have enjoyed a fine start to the season and currently occupy fifth place in the Championship and are unbeaten in eight games under Warnock.

They will be hoping to keep their good form going when they take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park this evening.

