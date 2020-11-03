Millwall have been dealt a huge injury blow with the news that striker Kenneth Zohore faces around eight weeks on the sidelines as reported by London News Online.

Zohore joined the Lions on loan from West Bromwich Albion with a view to a permanent deal but with his stay initially until the middle of January, it now appears he will be injured for much of his time at the club.

The Danish striker scored his first goal for the club in their 2-0 victory over Preston North End but he didn’t feature in their recent game against Huddersfield Town and manager Gary Rowett confirmed the injury news which includes on-loan Tottenham Hotspur man Troy Parrott.

“It’s really disappointing. We feared the worse when it first happened. He got to 70 minutes against Preston and the plan was always to try and get him off around then – but he was fine.”

“He’s chested the ball down and landed awkwardly on his other calf. It looks like he is going to be out for about eight weeks. When you think about the likes of Troy Parrott and Ken Zohore, you’re hoping they could be the difference in the final third for us – or at least some very good Championship options. Both have been unavailable, pretty much, for the games.”

“Troy isn’t far off but to lose Ken for that period of time – particularly after he performed so well at Preston – we’re going to have to crack on without him for the time being.”

This is a huge blow to Millwall with Zohore beginning to show just how good a striker he can be at this level and they will surely miss someone of his presence in attacking areas.

