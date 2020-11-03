Charlton Athletic take on Fleetwood Town tonight and are looking for a sixth consecutive win. Here is a predicted starting XI for the Addicks-

GK- Ben Amos- He has kept six clean sheets in a row for the London club.



RB- Chris Gunter- Lee Bowyer delved into the transfer market in the last window to lure the Wales international to League One.

CB- Adam Matthews- The full-back could slot in at centre-back again with Akin Famewo out injured.

CB- Ryan Inniss- He is set to return to the side after serving his suspension after his red card against Oxford United.

LB- Ian Maatsen- Charlton face a decision between the Chelsea loanee and Ben Purrington this evening.

CM- Ben Watson- He missed the win against Portsmouth last time out through suspension but could start against Fleetwood to freshen up the midfield.

CM- Andrew Shinnie- The loan recruit from Luton Town is turning out to be a shrewd acquisition for the Addicks.

CM- Jonny Williams- The ex-Crystal Palace midfielder believes it’s time for his side to start believing they are the top side in the division, as covered by The72.

RW- Paul Smyth- He is on loan at the Valley from QPR having previously had stints at Accrington Stanley and Wycombe Wanderers.

ST- Omar Bogle- The recent signing is still searching for his first goal for the Addicks.

LW- Conor Washington- He has chipped in with three goals so far this season and will be eager to add to his account tonight against Joey Barton’s side.



Who will win tonight?