Middlesbrough travel to Blackburn Rovers this evening unbeaten since the opening day of the season, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has made his prediction.

Middlesbrough opened the Championship season with a 1-0 away loss to Watford, but since then they have won four and drew four of the following eight games. On the other hand Blackburn go into the clash having lost four of their last five.

David Prutton believes this run of form, or lack of, will certainly play a huge part in the fixture and thinks Boro will triumph 2-1 over Blackburn at Ewood Park this evening.

‘Before Blackburn’s defeat to Swansea at the weekend, I mentioned their defensive frailties, which were evident again in a 2-0 defeat,’ he said.

‘Tony Mowbray’s side had a good start but have lost four of their last five and that may set some alarm bells ringing at Ewood Park.

‘Meanwhile, Middlesbrough continue to improve under Neil Warnock and they seem to have regained the defensive solidity that had become synonymous with Boro in recent years.

‘They’ve not set the world alight with their performances on the road but have taken five points from those games and I think they’ll extend their eight-game unbeaten run here.’

Middlesbrough’s recent victory over Nottingham Forest means they now sit in the Play-Off positions in fifth, just two points off Swansea in second. Blackburn find themselves down in 14th place but are only six points off the top six having each played nine games so far this season.