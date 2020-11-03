Swindon Town have turned down an approach by Salford City for Richie Wellens, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Swindon. Official approach made by Salford for Richie Wellens. Turned down by the club. However clearly not the end… https://t.co/57NyoYxQC4 (@reluctantnicko)

The Robins are facing a battle to hold onto their manager, with Salford identifying as the man they want to replace Graham Alexander.

Wellens, who is 40 years old, guided Swindon to promotion to League One last season.

The Manchester-born man played for Manchester United when the ‘Class of 92′, the Ammies’ owners, won the treble.

They now want to reunite with Wellens at Moor Lane. The former midfielder also had a brief spell as a player there four years ago in the National League.

Wellens also played for the likes of Blackpool, Doncaster Rovers and Leicester City in his playing days before getting his first managerial role at Oldham Athletic.

He stayed with the Latics for nine months before getting the Swindon job in November 2018.

The Robins’ boss has impressed since moving to the County Ground and won the League Two title on points-per-game last term. His side now currently sit 20th in League One.

However, Salford want to lure Wellens back to the North West and have seen an approach rejected by Swindon for his services.

The ambitious fourth tier side have made it clear who they want, but will Wellens drop back down a league?

