Northampton Town have re-signed Ricky Holmes, as announced by their official club website.

The Cobblers has linked up with the Cobblers on an ‘appearance related’ contract.

Holmes, who is 33 years old, announced his retirement earlier this year but has now made a return to Northampton. He has been training with them for the past couple of months and has done enough to earn a deal.

He played for the League One side five years ago and scored 16 goals in 53 games for the club.

Holmes is delighted to be back at Sixfields now and has said, as per their website: “It has been a lot of hard work over the last few weeks and I just want to say thank you to the manager, the management staff and especially Pablo. Most people had written me off but Pablo (Garcia, fitness coach) has put very long hours in with me, he knows me better than anyone and how my body works and all that hard work has paid off. He has got me fit and ready.

“I have had a back injury and had not been able to get fit and wasn’t sure if I could continue playing until I got working with Pablo again. He knows my body inside out from before and I knew if anyone could get me fit it was him and he has.”

He added: “I am raring to go, it has been too long. It is just great to be fit to play and to help the team and show what I can do. We have a lot of games coming up, so let’s go!”

Holmes has racked up 510 appearances so far in his career and will be eager to make an impact with Keith Curle’s side this season.

He has also previously played for the likes of Chelmsford City, Barnet, Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, Sheffield United, Oxford United and Gillingham.

