Per a story carried by the Lancashire Telegraph website, Blackburn Rovers on-loan Leeds United defender Barry Douglas talked about the main reason it was that he joined the Lancashire outfit on deadline day – regular football.

It was as plain and simple as that for the former Wolves left-back, a player who has twice tasted promotion to the Premier League only to then be moved on out and back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Before promotion with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, Douglas was on the books at Nuno Epirito Santos’ Wolves side that romped to the Premier League as Champions. He came to Elland Road on the back of that season – a season where he scored 5 goals and laid on an astonishing 16 assists.

Leeds United fans, expecting a marauding left-sided defender laden with a dual-attacking threat. Sadly, that Black Country form just didn’t happen for the affable Scot. He fell behind Stuart Dallas, Gjanni Alioski and even Leif Davis in the left-back pecking order at Elland Road – hence his move to Ewood Park.

However, not only did Douglas say that his primary concern was regular football, he also let it be known that he was not the type of player to just sit back and take the glory of promotion to English football’s top-tier.

Commenting specifically on this situation, Douglas said:

“Football is a short career, I’d never rest on my laurels. I could have stayed at Leeds, I was wanted to stay and compete for a place, but I wasn’t guaranteed football. I felt the onus was on me to make that decision and that’s the way that I approach things.”

To press, Scot Douglas has made two appearances for Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers in the Championshipo match-ups with Coventry City and Reading. He will be looking to make more and contribute to Rovers efforts during his season on loan at the club.

Will Barry Douglas ultimately prove to be a success at Blackburn Rovers?