With the first round proper of the FA Cup due to be played this weekend, something quite unique has been thrown up in the fixtures.

Although a match between Ipswich Town and Portsmouth is not rare, both currently in League One, and in the last dozen years have faced off in the cup several times, this fixture is unique in a statistical manner.

This Saturday may well be the first time (since the game became professional) that two previous cup-winners have met in the first round.

Both clubs however see their victories firmly in the rear-view mirror, Portsmouth, under Harry Redknapp in 2008 when Nwankwo Kanu scored the only goal in a 1-0 triumph over Cardiff, although their previous victory in the cup came in 1939, and remained in their possession for seven years, thanks to the football league being suspended due to a little known conflict involving many countries.

Ipswich Town claimed their only FA Cup just over forty years ago, in similar style, the unfancied Suffolk lads defeated a star-laden Arsenal, local boy Roger Osborne netting the only goal for Bobby Robson’s blues.

This clash is, however, likely to be treated as a chance for both teams to rotate their squads in favour of focusing on the league, Ipswich, currently second after a midweek loss to Sunderland could well see the fixture as a chance to test some youth players, or field some of the returning injured. The physio room at Portman Road has been busier than a supermarket with toilet roll available.

Portsmouth, fresh from a victory at Lincoln, could too see it as a chance to freshen the ranks,

Regardless of the teams that run out on Saturday (BBC iplayer 3pm), it will be well documented that two former winners are now competing in round one.

Do you know of a different two winners meeting early in the cup? Feel free to contact us and correct.