Colchester United have signed striker Michael Folivi, as announced by their official club website.

The forward has joined the U’s on a contract until May.

Folivi, who is 22 years old, was released by Watford in June and has been weighing up his options as a free agent over the past few months.

He has been training with Colchester and has now been handed a deal by the League Two side.

Their boss, Steve Ball, is pleased to have got a deal done for him and has said, as per the Gazette News: “It’s a great signing for the club. Mike’s been with us a few weeks now. He’s got great ability on the ball; he plays as a nine and just in behind as well and he gives us a different dynamic up top, which is really exciting.

“In the climate that we’ve had with Covid, we’ve had a few out of contract lads who have come in and it’s a really difficult time for players. Luckily, we’ve managed to get Mike in and have a really good look at him, which is really good because sometimes players come in from the cold a little bit. But he’s a great lad who’s been with us for a few weeks now and will definitely add to the group.”

Folivi started his career at Watford and went onto play once for their first-team, which came in a Premier League fixture against Stoke City.

He had loan spells away from Vicarage Road at Coventry City, Boreham Wood and AFC Wimbledon over recent seasons.

Folivi adds more options and depth to Colchester’s attacking department and could make his debut tomorrow night.

Good signing for Colchester?