Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers midfielder Stewart Downing has said he always wanted to return to Ewood Park after sealing his return earlier today.

As covered here on The72 earlier today, Blackburn Rovers announced the return of midfielder Stewart Downing on a free transfer. The experienced midfielder left the club at the end of his contract earlier this year and now, it has been confirmed that he is back at Ewood Park for a second stint.

Downing has been in frequent contact with Rovers boss Tony Mowbray over the course of the summer and with his return now confirmed, he will be looking to build on a strong first campaign with the club.

The 36-year-old – who is available for selection for Blackburn’s midweek tie with Middlesbrough – expressed his delight at the return upon the announcement. Speaking to the club’s official website, Downing said it is the only place he wanted to come back to after an enjoyable first season.

“I always wanted to come back since the last game of last season and told the manager that,” Downing said.

“I said that if it wasn’t to be here then I’d probably have stopped playing and would have looked into something new.

“I had a really good time here last season, I really enjoyed it. The lads were great, the manager was good to me and we had a really good relationship, which was probably why he got so many games out of me.

“I just got a really good feel for the club, I was settled and this was the only place I wanted to come back to.

“I wanted to enjoy the last few years of football and I certainly enjoyed last season, so much so that I wanted to come back and extend it. The team looks very strong when everyone’s fully fit and available, so I’m really excited about it.”

