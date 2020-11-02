According to a report from Football Insider, Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a move for Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton in the January transfer window.

After returning to Brighton and Hove Albion following a successful stint on loan with Blackburn Rovers, it seemed Christian Walton was in line for a shot at first-team football with his parent club.

However, Walton suffered an ankle injury that has kept him on the sidelines and now, reports have emerged claiming Walton could make a move away from the Premier League side this summer.

As per a report from Football Insider, Brighton could look to send Walton out on loan in January. Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have been said keen on a move for Walton, so it will be interesting to see if the rumours develop into anything serious as the new window comes closer.

Sheffield Wednesday already have three goalkeepers on the books, with Cameron Dawson emerging as Garry Monk’s first-choice option in between the sticks ahead of Joe Wildsmith and Keiren Westwood. With plenty of goalkeeper options already available, it may raise some eyebrows if the Owls make a January move for Walton.

Walton has plenty of experience under his belt, picking up game time away from Brighton. The 24-year-old shot-stopper has spent time with Bury, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town, Southend United, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers.

Sheffield Wednesday fans, would you welcome a move for Walton or does the club not need another goalkeeper? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Do Sheffield Wednesday need another goalkeeper?