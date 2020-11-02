Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the return of former Middlesbrough and Liverpool midfielder Stewart Downing on their official club website.

Former Middlesbrough and Liverpool midfielder Stewart Downing departed Blackburn Rovers earlier this summer after the two parties were unable to come to an agreement over a new deal.

Since then, Downing has been on the lookout for a new club but has been unable to find a new home. Now, it has been confirmed that the experienced midfielder has reunited with Blackburn Rovers.

It is unconfirmed how long Downing’s new deal with Rovers will last, so it awaits to be seen if it emerges in the coming days. Downing will be available for Rovers’ midweek game against Middlesbrough, so it will be interesting to see if Mowbray looks to thrust the midfielder into the action.

In his first stint with the club, Downing played in 43 games across all competitions for Rovers. In the process, the 36-year-old found the back of the net three times and laid on eight assists along the way. Now, he will be looking to add to that total in his second stint at Ewood Park.

Last season, Downing played an important role in Tony Mowbray’s side. He featured in central midfield as well as in his natural role at left midfield, also filling in at left-back when called upon.

Blackburn Rovers fans, are you happy to see that Downing has completed a return or do you think the club should have opted against a move? Let us know your thoughts on the move in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Happy with Downing's return?