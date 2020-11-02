Speaking to Middlesbrough’s official website, manager Neil Warnock said they may not be able to call on defender Dael Fry for their up and coming trip to Blackburn on Tuesday evening.

Fry missed Middlesbrough’s last game as Warnock’s side triumphed 1-0 over Nottingham Forest at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon. The Boro boss has said the club will be assessing the centre-back ahead of the visit to Ewood Park tomorrow.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure on Dael, “said Warnock. “He’ll be in later today and we’ll see how he is, but it’s important he’s 100 per cent.”

18-year old Nathan Wood made his first league start for his boyhood club at the weekend and was instrumental in his side keeping a clean sheet against Chris Hughton’s side.

“Nathan Wood did ever so well when he came in there on Saturday and it would be another test for him. He’s worked really hard has Woody, and he listened to what we were saying and did very well.”

Warnock could be suggesting that if Fry is going to feature, he might be only fit enough for the bench meaning Wood would keep his place in the starting eleven in midweek.

Boro have no new injury worries going into the Blackburn game, with Grant Hall and Ashley Fletcher the only absentees. Chuba Akpom has returned to the fold following an illness scare that kept him out of Boro’s game against Coventry, as he returned to bench against Forest and should feature at Blackburn.