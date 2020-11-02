Speaking to the club’s official Twitter (see tweet below), Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has revealed that defender Jack Whatmough is set to spend around three weeks on the sidelines through a hamstring injury.

🤕 Kenny Jackett gives an update on Jack Whatmough: 🗣️ "We think Jack will be out for around three weeks with a hamstring injury. It's a shame because he's started the season very well, but it's not a long-term thing and there's an opportunity for Rasmus."#Pompey pic.twitter.com/SukHehehF2 — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) November 2, 2020

Centre-back Jack Whatmough has been ever-present in Portsmouth’s backline in the early stages of the season. The Pompey academy graduate has played in all League One games so far, scoring one goal and laying on one assist while helping Kenny Jackett’s side to 7th after 10 games.

However, in Portsmouth’s most recent game, Whatmough was forced off at half-time through injury. The 24-year-old came off at the break with a hamstring injury bringing an early end to his game.

Now, speaking after the 2-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic, Jackett has revealed the extent of Whatmough’s injury. Jackett confirmed that the centre-back is set to spend around three weeks on the sidelines, keeping him out of games against Lincoln City, Ipswich Town, West Ham Under-21s, Plymouth Argyle and Crewe Alexandra.

“We think Jack will be out for around three weeks with a hamstring injury,” Jackett said.

“It’s a shame because he’s started the season very well, but it’s not a long-term thing and there’s an opportunity for Rasmus (Nicolaisen).”

Whatmough’s injury presents FC Midtjylland loanee Rasmus Nicolaisen with a chance to cement his place in the side. So far, he has only featured in three games across all competitions, so he will be hoping to make good of his chance in the side.

Portsmouth fans, will Whatmough be a big miss or do you think Nicolaisen will ease the blow? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

