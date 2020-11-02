APOEL Nicosia have confirmed the appointment of former Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Wolves boss Mick McCarthy as their new manager.

Earlier this year, we covered reports here on The72 revealing that Mick McCarthy was eyeing a return to management following his departure from his role as manager of the Republic of Ireland.

Now, it has been confirmed that McCarthy has completed a return to club management. The former Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Wolves boss has landed a job in Europe, taking up the role as new manager of Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia.

Reports emerged last week claiming APOEL were set to name McCarthy as their new manager and now, the club have confirmed that the 61-year-old has officially taken the job.

McCarthy has signed a deal that will keep him in charge of the club until May 2022. It is the first time McCarthy has worked in a club management role outside of England, so it will be interesting to see how he fares in his latest job.

APOEL are the most successful side in Cypriot football but have endured a difficult start to the new campaign. After eight games, McCarthy’s new side sit in 10th place, 11 points behind top of the table Apollon. McCarthy will be hoping to make an instant impact and help his new side rise up the table and return to the heights their supporters are used to.

