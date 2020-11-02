Oxford United are interested in defender Ben Heneghan, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Oxford. Taking a look at Ben Heneghan. Been at Wigan but no spaces in squad. Free agent. Centre half. Ex Sheff U. (@reluctantnicko)

The U’s are looking to boost their defensive department and are set to delve into the free agent market.

Heneghan, who is 27 years old, is available after being released by Sheffield United at the end of last season. He has been weighing up his next move over the summer and has trained with Wigan Athletic.

However, the Latics won’t be signing him and he could now end up at fellow League One side Oxford United.

Heneghan has spent the past two seasons on loan in the third tier at Blackpool and made a combined 80 appearances for the Seasiders.

The Manchester-born man started his career with spells in the academies at Everton and Stoke City before dropping into non-league with Chester in 2014.

He impressed in his two years at the Deva Stadium and was snapped up by Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in 2016.

Heneghan became a key player for the Well and moved to Sheffield United in August 2017 for an undisclosed fee. However, he found opportunities hard to come by in his first season in Yorkshire, hence why he was loaned out to Blackpool twice.

He could now be handed an opportunity by Oxford, who are in need of a defensive signing to stop leaking goals.



Should Oxford sign Heneghan?