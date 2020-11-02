Inconsistency was a big problem for QPR last season and is something they have been looking to address this term.

Games are coming thick and fast in this campaign, with every side playing pretty much two games a week.

It is tough on the players and injuries could start to creep up on many teams in the Championship.

However, QPR’s key to hit some form will depend on squad rotation and keeping it fresh for each game. They have depth in their ranks and Mark Warburton has shown he is not afraid to chop and change his side.

Osman Kakay has kept Todd Kane out of the side this season but the R’s boss decided to drop the academy graduate last time out against Cardiff City. It will be interesting to see who he selects on Wednesday at Derby County.

Lee Wallace is also expected to be in contention again having sat out of the past couple of fixtures with injury. Niko Hämäläinen has slotted in at left-back but again the Hoops have two decent options for that position and can rotate if needed.

Rob Dickie’s suspension against the Bluebirds saw Conor Masterson start alongside Yoann Barbet, and the ex-Liverpool man appears to be adequate back-up. Though another defender in January would stand QPR in good stead, especially if they are pushing up the table this winter.

Going forward, the Hoops do have depth and can rotate to ensure. The win against Cardiff was a big one for Warburton and they need to build on it against Derby. The crammed run of games can help teams find momentum and having rotation can help you get it.

In other QPR news, their players believe they deserve points than they have, as per The72.

Who will win on Wednesday?