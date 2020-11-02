Jonny Williams has said Charlton Athletic need to start seeing themselves as the top team in League One, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks are on fire at the moment, winning their past five games and they haven’t conceded in six.

Williams thinks it’s time for his side to start believing that they are serious promotion contenders with an immediate return to the Championship in their sights.

The Wales international has said, as per London News Online: “I think we’re going to have to start to believe we’re the top team in the division. I think as soon as we do that and keeping doing that, we’re unstoppable. We’ve played some great teams this month. It’s not like we’ve played the bottom teams. We’ve played some top teams home and away.

“It’s been relentless, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday. Whoever has played has done really well. You want to be part of a team where there’s competition for places. There’s players that are buying into it and getting us results. It’s a pleasure to be a part of. This is what we had when we went up when I joined.”

Williams, who is 27 years old, joined the London club in 2018 and has since made 53 appearances.

The ex-Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town man has played a key role in the Addicks’ impressive run of form and will be looking to help them continue it at home to Fleetwood Town tomorrow night.

