Ex-Football League defender Ryan Shotton played for Leek Town on Saturday, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The experienced centre-back featured for the non-league side in the FA Trophy.

Shotton, who is 32 years old, is a free agent after being released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up next, with him still an option to clubs still needing defensive reinforcements.

Shotton has racked up 367 appearances so far in his career and has scored 22 goals from defence.

The defender started out at Stoke City and rose up through the youth ranks there before playing 70 times for their first-team. He also had loan spells away at Altrincham, Tranmere Rovers, Barnsley and Wigan Athletic.

Shotton left the Potters on a permanent basis for the first time to join Derby County in 2014 and spent two years at Pride Park before switching to Birmingham City.

He became a key player for the Blues and featured 56 times for the Midlands club.

Middlesbrough then came calling in August 2017 for a fee of around £3 million and he stayed at the Riverside until his contract expired this past summer.

Shotton will be weighing up the next chapter of his career and may feel he still has a few years left in him. It is a tough time to be a free agent in football and he will be hoping someone snaps him up over the coming weeks.

