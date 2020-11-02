Tranmere Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Mike Jackson.

The likes of John McGreal and Graham Alexander are in the frame, but the Whites should go all out to bring Nigel Adkins back to his former club.

Adkins, who is 55 years old, has been out of the game for over a year now and will be waiting for the right opportunity.

The Birkenhead-born man played for Tranmere in his playing days as a goalkeeper before leaving in 1986 for Wigan Athletic.

Adkins has bags of experience in the Football League and could be tempted by a return to Prenton Park.

He started his managerial career at Bangor City before moving to Scunthorpe United in 2006. He guided the Irons to two separate promotions to the Championship during his time there before Southampton lured him down south.

Adkins got the Saints from League One to the Premier League but was harshly sacked and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino in January 2013.

He has since had spells at Reading, Sheffield United and most recently Hull City.

Adkins joined the Tigers when they were struggling in the second tier and he kept them up. They then finished mid-table in his only full season at the KCOM Stadium. He left the East Yorkshire side in June 2019 and has since been weighing up his options.

Tranmere could provide him with an opportunity to get back into the dugout, but would he want to drop into League Two?

Should Tranmere target Adkins?