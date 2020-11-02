Free agent Sam Hart is training with Southend United, according to a report by the Echo News.

The left-back had a spell at Roots Hall in the 2018/19 season and could return there now.

Hart, who is 24 years old, is available after being released by Blackburn Rovers at the end of the last campaign and has been weighing up his next move over the summer.

Southend are now weighing up a move for him as they look to strengthen their defensive department. However, their boss, Mark Moseley, has remained tight-lipped on their pursuit of Hart: “I wouldn’t really like to comment on players that aren’t mine at the moment. We’re going to have to look to strengthen with maybe some of the injuries and we will always look to strengthen if we can.

“It’s disappointing to lose Ralphy (Nathan Ralph) and if the right character and person becomes available we will always look to strengthen. Nothing has been done on that yet.”

Hart spent time at Manchester United before switching to Liverpool in 2013. He never made a senior appearance for the Reds but was loaned out to Port Vale as a youngster.

Hart left Anfield on a permanent basis for Blackburn and made seven appearances for the Lancashire side, as well as having loan spells away at Rochdale, Southend and Shrewsbury Town.

He parted company with Tony Mowbray’s side in July after three years on the books at Ewood Park and could potentially head back to Roots Hall now.

