Swansea City saw a late move to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips fall through in the past transfer window, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Swans were on the ‘brink’ of luring him to the Championship, however, they ended up signing Ryan Bennett from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Joel Latibeaudiere from Manchester City instead.

Phillips, who is 23 years old, ended up staying at Liverpool and made his Premier League debut in their 2-1 win over West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday.

The Bolton-born defender had only previously made one appearance for the current top flight champions, coming in an FA Cup tie against Everton in January.

Phillips spent time on loan in Germany last season at Stuttgart and was expected to leave Anfield again due to being down the pecking order.

Nevertheless, he could now play a key role for Liverpool this term after Virgil van Dijk’s injury and impressed against the Hammers.

Phillips has said, as per The Athletic: “It has been a bit of a strange one lately, because it looked like I was going out of the club in the window.

“I was looking forward to getting my career started by playing games. It didn’t come through in the end and now I am happy it didn’t. This is huge for me and my family. I really enjoyed it. Hopefully, I can build on it and be ready for whenever they need me.”

Phillips’ contract with Jurgen Klopp’s side is due to expire next summer.



