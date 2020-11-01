Barnsley’s new manager Valerien Ismael has made a perfect start to life in England. 

The Tykes boss made it two wins from his opening two games with a 1-0 triumph over Watford at Oakwell yesterday.

Barnsley chose the Frenchman as the man to replace Gerhard Struber and it looks to be a shrewd appointment at this moment.

Ismael, who is 45 years old, had previously managed Wolfsburg, FC Nurnberg and LASK, but it is safe to say not many people knew much about him before his move to South Yorkshire.

Nevertheless, he has made a dream start with the Tykes and will be hoping it continues.

Ismael was delighted with their win over the Hornets and told their official club website: “I’m proud of the guys; it was a tough game. We were ready for this game. The first half was perfect for us – a perfect start with a very good press situation; we stole a lot of balls in the opponent’s half and played very well.

“For sure, in the second half, it was very difficult for us but it’s also good to see that the team can fight for each other – this is what we want to see. We were lucky in some situations with a big chance for Watford but you need this luck in football if you want to make some big wins.”

