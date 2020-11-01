Barnsley’s new manager Valerien Ismael has made a perfect start to life in England.

The Tykes boss made it two wins from his opening two games with a 1-0 triumph over Watford at Oakwell yesterday.

Barnsley chose the Frenchman as the man to replace Gerhard Struber and it looks to be a shrewd appointment at this moment.

Ismael, who is 45 years old, had previously managed Wolfsburg, FC Nurnberg and LASK, but it is safe to say not many people knew much about him before his move to South Yorkshire.

Nevertheless, he has made a dream start with the Tykes and will be hoping it continues.

Ismael was delighted with their win over the Hornets and told their official club website: “I’m proud of the guys; it was a tough game. We were ready for this game. The first half was perfect for us – a perfect start with a very good press situation; we stole a lot of balls in the opponent’s half and played very well.

“For sure, in the second half, it was very difficult for us but it’s also good to see that the team can fight for each other – this is what we want to see. We were lucky in some situations with a big chance for Watford but you need this luck in football if you want to make some big wins.”

Barnsley supporters have said on Twitter-

Happy with the result, was obvious they’d play a possession game. We defended well as a team n with quality and deserved the 3 points. #barnsleyfc — Barnsley Reds (@Barnsley_reds) October 31, 2020

Them Reds!!! That’s some performance that!! Great result against a really decent side! Very solid team effort in defence!! #BarnsleyFC 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/rz72m6rtBR — Fraser Beecroft (@FraserBeecroft) October 31, 2020

What a result!! Gutted Reds fans couldn’t witness that at Oakwell, would have been a great atmosphere! #Barnsleyfc — Sam Williams (@samwilzrhcp) October 31, 2020

Now THAT is a good win.#Barnsleyfc — Andy Mac (@Andy__Mac) October 31, 2020

Big big win that #BarnsleyFC — Matt (@MatGarner94) October 31, 2020

Our back three are immense, we are a striker and a left wing back away from being a top 10 team — Ian Vodden (@ianvodden) October 31, 2020

