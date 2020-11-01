Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips was linked with a move to the Championship in the past transfer window, as covered by The72.

He was a reported target for second tier trio Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest, with it looking like his career at Anfield was over.

However, Phillips remained at Liverpool and made his Premier League debut for the champions against West Ham United yesterday.

He helped the Reds get a valuable win and could be the man to step in to replace the injured Virgil van Dijk.

Phillips impressed his manager Jurgen Klopp, who has said, as per a report by the Liverpool Echo: “The story behind him makes it even more incredible. I’m really pleased for him, he deserves it more than anybody. He’s a brilliant guy, smart guy, intelligent, everything. He knows everything about himself as a footballer.

“He kept it really simple tonight, which was important for us. He’s not easy on the eye, he’s not Messi but who cares? In the air, he’s a monster! He was incredible.”

The Bolton-born defender joined Liverpool in 2016 and made his senior debut in an FA Cup tie against Everton in January, his only appearance for the club before yesterday.

He spent time on loan at Stuttgart last season and played 22 times for the German outfit.

Eyebrows were raised when Klopp decided to start him against the Hammers, especially with it looking like he was leaving for the Football League last month, but he showed he is capable of playing in the top flight.

Will Phillips keep his place for Liverpool for their next game?