West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki has opened up on his failed move to Nottingham Forest in an interview with Polish media outlet WP SportoweFakty.

On the final day of the transfer window, Grosicki was close to making the move to Forest before complications surrounding the deal put the transfer in doubt.

The Polish winger had fallen out of favour with West Brom boss Slaven Bilic with it being thought that Grosicki had been told by the club that he would not be included in their 25-mean squad.

The 32-year-old had put pen-to-paper on a loan move to the City Ground but the paperwork was submitted 21 seconds later than the deadline.

On Thursday, almost two weeks after deadline day, Grosicki and the two clubs were notified that the deal would not be sanctioned due to the delay in paperwork.

The winger had his say on the situation and said: “I am surprised myself. From the very beginning, I felt there was a problem and that the transfer would most likely not work. If it were otherwise, in the future, other clubs could have relied on my case in the future.”

“There are no sacred cows. If you are late for the train half a minute and it leaves, you will not get on it. I just don’t know why I waited so long to hear “no”. The reasoning came that the transfer did not come out because it was carried out too late. About 21 seconds.”

“I signed my contract with Nottingham Forest five minutes before closing the window, exactly at 16.55 (English time). There was no complication on my part. I don’t know who was at fault later, who made the mistake.”

Grosicki has now returned to West Brom and been included in their 25-man squad for this season. Nottingham Forest could still make a move for the Pole in January but it remains to be seen whether this will be the case.

