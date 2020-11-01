According to a TEAMtalk exclusive, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have all ramped up their interest in Reading’s starlet midfielder Michael Olise.

The young Royals midfielder was already being tracked by Premier League trio Arsenal, Wolves and Leeds United with the above trio making it a host of top-tier clubs now said interested in the 18-year-old who many see as the best outside the Premier League.

Olise, whose brother Richard is on the books at Chelsea, has risen in prominence in a Reading outfit that are topping the Sky Bet Championship table at this early stage in the 2020/21 campaign.

18-year-old Olise, a France Under-18 international who has played in the Toulon Tournament for Les Bleus, has been a key feature for a Reading outfit this season, featuring in all their nine Championship games to press – including their first loss of the season on Saturday against Coventry City.

In the 693 minutes of action that he has seen this season in the league, Olise has netted twice (vs Barnsley and Blackburn) as well as providing three assists (vs Derby, Cardiff and Rotherham). It is this early-season form that has made Premier league sides sit up and take notice.

This Premier League interest is also compounded by, writes TEAMtalk, interest from the continent with Borussia Dortmund, RB Liepzig, Monaco and Napoli also said to be interested. This level of interest would tend to dictate that Reading might have a problem holding oto the much-regarded youngster come January. This problem could intensify should Olise continue to star in the Championship.

