Liverpool and Chelsea have joined the race to sign Reading winger Michael Olise according to TeamTalk.

The winger has enjoyed an impressive start to the season and was already being monitored by Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United but there now is seemingly further competition to sign him.

The 18-year-old has been in superb form and has helped guide the Royals to the top of the Championship table.

As well as the aforementioned clubs, both Everton and Manchester City have also expressed an interest and been scouting the youngster.

Olise is regarded as one of the best wingers outside the Premier League and the race could now be hotting up in a January transfer tussle for the starlet.

Olise has just over 18 months left on his current deal at the Madejski Stadium and the club are aware of the mounting interest in one of their star players.

However, is it not just English clubs who have shown an interest with the likes of Monaco, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund also having scouted the teenager.

Olise has scored twice and provided three assists in nine Championship games this campaign and has been one of the bright lights in the Reading team which has seen them lose just once all season and become the surprise package so far.

With a whole host of clubs now said to be keeping a close eye on Olise, Reading could face a real challenge in retaining one of their most promising prospects until at least the end of the season.

Should Michael Olise stay at Reading?