Mark Warburton has said QPR players believed they deserved more points on the board before their win over Cardiff City yesterday, as per a report by West London Sport.

The R’s won in dramatic fashion yesterday, sealing their first three points since the opening day of the season.

They led 2-0 after goals from Ilias Chair and Todd Kane but were pegged back by the Bluebirds with Joe Ralls scoring twice. However, the hosts won it at the death with a fantastic strike by Dom Ball.

The R’s have had a frustrating past few weeks and will be pleased to get the win.

Warburton has admitted his players have felt hard done by in recent times, as per West London Sport: “The players were angry because they felt we should have more points than we did. They’ve worked hard in training and showed their quality today. I think we deserved to win. They’re a good squad of players and when they play the game I know they’re capable of playing, we’re a good side.”

Conor Masterson came in for the suspended Rob Dickie yesterday and his boss said: “Young Conor’s a young guy learning the game. You learn by that and it’s good to learn and win the game – you don’t want to have that situation and have it hanging over you when you’ve lost the game.”

QPR have risen up to 18th in the league and travel to Pride Park in midweek to take on Derby County, before another away trip to Blackburn Rovers next weekend.

Did QPR deserve to beat Cardiff yesterday?