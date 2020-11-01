Everton, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are targeting Middlesbrough star Djed Spence according to TeamTalk.

The attacking full-back has been in impressive form for Boro so far this campaign which has seen Neil Warnock’s side rise to fifth in the Championship table.

However, the defender is now attracting Premier League interest with a trio of sides looking to make a move for him in January.

The 20-year-old had been close to leaving the club last season before being bought into the side by then manager Jonathan Woodgate and has played a prominent role since.

Spence then signed a long-term contract with the club but this has done nothing to prevent potential suitors eyeing up a move for the youngster.

Crystal Palace are also thought to be monitoring him with Spence keenly admired by England and could be on his way to a call-up to the under-21 squad in the near future.

A Premier League move is always an attractive option to any Championship player but with Spence currently in such good form Boro will be keen to keep him at the club as they look to sustain a push for promotion this season.

Warnock’s side have enjoyed a good start to the season and will be eager to keep their best players at the club to ensure they don’t fall away following their impressive start to the campaign.

However, both Everton and Wolves in particular have huge cash injections available and a huge offer from the top-flight elite could prove too much for Boro to resist.

