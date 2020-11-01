Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said Marcus Maddison has suffered another injury setback, as per a report by London News Online.

The recent signing was absent from the Addicks squad yesterday due to an ankle injury.

Charlton made it five wins in a row in League One with a 2-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park, courtesy of goals from Jonny Williams and Chuks Aneke.

However, the London club also saw Norwich City loanee Akin Famewo limp off against with Pompey with a problem with his hamstring.

Bowyer has said, as per London News Online: “[Famewo] played the other night and we thought he was a bit neural from his back. Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday, it’s tough. In an ideal world we’d have [Jason] Pearcey back and I’d have rotated them but we didn’t have that luxury. Unfortunately, he’s just tweaked it there a little bit.”

“[Maddison] has done something to his ankle. Same as what he’s done last time, he’s gone to shoot and someone went to block it. He’s done the same injury, the back of his ankle. I’ve had one of them and they’re not nice.”

The Addicks are flying at the moment and will want Famewo and Maddison back from injury as soon as possible.

It was a tough summer at the Valley but they have assembled a very strong squad for this level.

They take on Fleetwood Town at home next and will be eager to carry on their impressive form. Charlton currently sit 5th in the table.

Will Charlton make it six wins in a row against Fleetwood?