Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed his interest in signing former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore according to the Sunderland Echo.

Watmore is currently a free agent since his release from Sunderland last summer bringing an end to his seven-year stay at the club.

Watmore scored six goals in 65 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland which included spells in the Premier League, Championship and League One.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move abroad but has been training with Middlesbrough to retain his fitness whilst he is currently without a club.

Boro boss Warnock has been impressed by Watmore and what he has seen of the striker in training and could now push ahead with a deal for him.

“He’s done ever so well, I’m pleased for him,” Warnock said. “I’m not sure what we can do regarding signings but he wanted to get fit and it’s been a good opportunity for him.”

“He’s done really well. It’s still ongoing. I don’t know whether we can make a signing. I would like him if we could get him.”

Middlesbrough have enjoyed a fine start to the season under Warnock and lie in fifth place in the Championship table and are on an eight-game unbeaten run in the division.

Watmore spent his younger years whilst at Sunderland but with him now having matured but still only being 26-years-old he could be a real asset to Boro in the quest to remain in and around the promotion places this season.

